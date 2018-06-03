News Africa

Sunday 3 June 2018

Two dead after building collapses in Kenya

Three others who were rescued are being treated at a hospital.

Rescuers on the scene (Ben Curtis/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Two people have been killed in a collapsed building in the Kenyan capital, police in Nairobi said.

Pius Masai Mwachi of the National Disaster Management Unit says a rescue operation is under way after a five-story residential building collapsed early on Sunday in Nairobi’s Huruma Ngei neighbourhood.

He said a body was pulled from the rubble and another person who was rescued alive later died.

He said three others who were rescued are being treated at a hospital.

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where four million people live in low-income areas or slums.

Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass building regulations.

