Tensions rise in Ethiopia as government forces clash with powerful northern faction 

Ethiopia has mobilised for war in the northern Tigray region, dashing international hopes of averting a conflict between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the powerful ethnic faction that led the ruling coalition for decades.

“Our country has entered into unexpected war. The war will not come to the centre, it will end there (in Tigray),” the deputy chief of the army, Birhanu Jula, said on state television.

Troops were being mustered from around the country and dispatched to Tigray, he said. The announcement followed clashes between government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), after Mr Ahmed ordered retaliation for what the government described as a TPLF attack on its troops.

Tigray regional president, Debretsion Gebremichael, said its forces had foiled a plan by the federal troops to use artillery and arms stationed there to attack the region.

“We will use the artillery to defend Tigray. We will use them to destroy an attack from any direction,” he said on Tigray TV.

A humanitarian source in Tigray said shelling and shooting had been heard in the area since the early hours of Thursday, and nearly two dozen soldiers had been treated at a clinic near the border with the Amhara region. The source did not say which side of the conflict the injured troops were drawn from.

“At 5.20am we started to hear heavy shelling. Since then it has only stopped for an hour, but as of 2pm you could still hear shooting, bombing and shelling,” the source said.

“So far nearly two dozens injured – all military, no civilians – were treated in the health centre of Abdurafi, located near the Tigray-Amhara border.”

The conflict pits government troops against the TPLF, for decades the dominant political force in the country’s multi-ethnic ruling coalition, until Mr Ahmed, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, took office two years ago.

Countries in the region fear the crisis could escalate into all-out war under Mr Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending a decades-old conflict with neighbouring Eritrea but has failed to prevent outbreaks of ethnic unrest. Tensions with the TPLF have been escalating since September, when Tigray held regional elections which the federal government called illegal. In recent days, both sides accused each other of plotting a military conflict.

Sources said efforts were under way behind the scenes to encourage talks, pushed by the African Union.

