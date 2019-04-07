Suspected poacher killed by an elephant before being eaten by lions

A SUSPECTED rhino poacher was killed by an elephant before his remains were eaten by a pride of lions, according to South African National Parks.

According to the family of the deceased, the man's accomplices called his relatives to notify them that he been killed by an elephant while they were in the Kruger National Park to poach rhino on Tuesday evening.

However when a search team went to look for his body, they discovered "only a human skull and a pair of pants", suggesting that his remains had been "devoured" by a pride of lions.

A spokesperson for South African National Parks said that they were assisted by an airwing to search for his remains.

Skukuza police were notified immediately and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Four of the man's alleged accomplices were also arrested by local police.

Managing executive of Kruger National Park, Glenn Phillips, commended the search party for their help and expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

"Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that," he said.

"It is very sad to see the daughters of the diseased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains.”

The four arrested individuals are in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Online Editors