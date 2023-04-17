Sudan’s food aid halted after UN staff killed in paramilitary clashes

The UN is to stop sending food to Sudan after three of its employees were killed during a second day of clashes between the country’s army and paramilitary forces.

The army has been fighting to control the rapid support forces since their apparent coup attempt on Saturday.

Violence intensified yesterday and eyewitness reported explosions and gunfire were rattling buildings in the densely populated northern and southern suburbs of Khartoum, the capital.

At least 56 civilians, including the UN staff, have been killed and there have been “tens of deaths” among security forces, according to a committee of medics.

In Darfur, where fighting was fierce, three Sudanese UN staff were killed. There was also an attack on the organisation’s aircraft at Khartoum airport during an exchange of gunfire that resulted in it being “significantly damaged”, said Cindy McCain, World Food Programme (WFP) executive director.

“While we review the evolving security situation, we are forced to temporarily halt all operations in Sudan,” she added.

The decision is a blow to a country that depends on WFP aid and where 15 million people – a third of its population – are at risk of severe hunger.

By yesterday afternoon, the combatants had agreed to pause hostilities for several hours to allow the wounded to be evacuated.

The violence follows weeks of power struggles between the army and the paramilitary RSF, which the army accuses of attempting a coup. The unrest reflects the political instability that followed the toppling of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

The leaders of the forces now fighting each other – army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burham and commander of the RSF, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan – united to seize power in a military coup in 2021. The military and the RSF had each claimed they had control of Sudan’s airport and other key installations in Khartoum on Saturday.

“The hour of victory is near,” the army said in a statement yesterday. There were reports of army tanks rolling into Khartoum and warplanes firing on RSF positions, highlighting the imbalance of power between the two sides – the paramilitaries do not have any military aircraft.

Leveraging this strength, the army yesterday launched air strikes on the paramilitaries’ base in the city of Omdurman, which adjoins the capital Khartoum.

“The gunfire and explosions are incessant,” said 34-year-old Ahmed Hamid who lives in a northern suburb of Khartoum.

“The situation is very worrying and it doesn’t seem like it will calm anytime soon,” said Ahmed Seif, another Khartoum resident, who said he feared his building had been damaged by gunfire but that it was too dangerous to go outside to check.

The RSF was created in 2013, emerging from the Janjaweed militia that then-president Omar al-Bashir unleashed against non-Arab ethnic minorities in Darfur a decade earlier, prompting accusations of war crimes.

The RSF’s planned integration into the regular army was a key element of talks to finalise a deal that would return the country to civilian rule and end the political-economic crisis sparked by the military’s 2021 coup, which handed the power to its leadership.

The latest violence, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, came after more than 120 civilians had been killed in a crackdown on regular pro-democracy demonstrations during the past 18 months.