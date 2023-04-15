| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Sudan air force bombs capital in fightback against coup attempt

Smoke rises from beyond a business area in Khartoum following aerial bomb attacks Expand
A military vehicle and soldiers said to be from the Sudanese armed forces (above) are seen on a streets in this screen grab obtained from a social media video Expand

Close

Smoke rises from beyond a business area in Khartoum following aerial bomb attacks

Smoke rises from beyond a business area in Khartoum following aerial bomb attacks

A military vehicle and soldiers said to be from the Sudanese armed forces (above) are seen on a streets in this screen grab obtained from a social media video

A military vehicle and soldiers said to be from the Sudanese armed forces (above) are seen on a streets in this screen grab obtained from a social media video

/

Smoke rises from beyond a business area in Khartoum following aerial bomb attacks

Campbell MacDiarmid

Sudan’s air force bombed Khartoum, the capital, yesterday as the military fought back against an apparent coup attempt by a powerful paramilitary force following weeks of escalating tensions.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which accused the army of attacking first, said it had seized the presidential palace, the home of the head of the army, and Khartoum’s international airport.

Most Watched

Privacy