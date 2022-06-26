South African nightclub deaths: At least 22 young people found dead as police probe cause

The tragedy took place the city of East London, South Africa (Google)

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies, with several others reportedly injured.

Relatives have not yet been given permission to see the bodies, say local reports, and have been calling out the names of dead loved ones.

The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the tavern.

South African news service Daily Dispatch said that the bodies were lying in the venue on chairs with ‘no obvious sign of injury’.

South African Police Service SAPS has launched an investigation into the incident and claimed they did not wish to speculate until their enquiries were complete.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana told Newsroom Afrika: “The SAPS confirms an incident where people were found dead in a tavern in Scenery Park in the area of East London.

“We received this report in the early hours of Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation as we speak.

“We do not want to make any speculation at this stage, our investigation is continuing.”

Brigadier Kinana added that it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18 and 20.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lilian Mene told SABC there was an “alleged stampede” inside the tavern.