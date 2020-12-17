Sources in Nigeria say hundreds more boys taken by Boko Haram

The number of schoolboys thought to have been kidnapped by Boko Haram, the Islamic extremist group in Nigeria, could be almost twice as high as reported.

Four Nigerian states have ordered all their schools to shut as a precautionary measure.

And the country’s main teachers’ union has threatened to go on strike over ongoing insecurity that has wracked every part of Africa’s most populous nation.

Boko Haram recruited three local gangs in north-west Nigeria to kidnap the schoolboys on its behalf, security and local sources reported. They said the operation was carried out by “gun runner” and gangster Awwalun Daudawa.

The number of schoolboys abducted from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara on December 11 could be far higher than previously thought.

HumAngle, a respected Nigerian outlet, wrote a source inside Boko Haram had told it that 523 boys had been kidnapped.

The figure is far higher than that given by Aminu Bello Masari, the governor of Katsina State, who said more than 300 boys were still missing. If true, the news will be a blow to Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, whose spokesman initially claimed only 10 students were held by the gunmen.

The kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok in the north-east by Boko Haram in 2014 and the bungled government attempts to get the children back caused national and global outrage.

The assault comes as Boko Haram and the Nigerian military may be investigated for war crimes in the insurgency.

