Rush hour carnage - Islamist terror group blamed as 90 feared dead in Somali capital

At least 90 people were feared dead when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu yesterday, in the deadliest attack in more than two years. The dead included many students and two Turkish nationals, Somalia's foreign minister said, adding that dozens were injured.

Saturday is a working day in the Muslim country and the explosion took place during the morning rush hour. Rescuers carried bodies past the twisted wreckage of a vehicle and a minibus taxi smeared with blood.

Reports said the death toll was almost 80 and that university students and 17 police officers were among those killed. A Somali MP also tweeted that he had been told the death toll could stand at more than 90.

Like other checkpoints in a city scarred by decades of conflict, traffic is often clogged at the Ex-Control Junction, where heavily armed security forces check vehicles for explosives and weapons and other officers direct traffic. There is also a government tax collection point at the junction, officials said.

