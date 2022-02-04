Rescuers dig for boy (5) stuck in well in Morocco

Residents watch as rescuers attempt to free five-year-old boy in the Chefchaouen province. Photo: AP Photo

A huge operation is under way to rescue a five-year-old boy who fell into a well in northern Morocco.

The efforts have gripped the country, and thousands of people have been watching footage of the rescue attempt on social media.

The child, who local media have named as Rayan, was reportedly with his father, who had been repairing the well when the accident happened.

The five-year-old has been trapped in the narrow well for more than 36 hours.

Rescue operations are now being led by Morocco’s Civil Protection Directorate and have been ongoing since Tuesday. The well, which is 30 metres deep, is in a village in the Chefchaouen province in the north of the country.

Civil protection services have attached a mobile phone to a rope and lowered it to communicate with Rayan and film his surroundings.

The boy is said to be conscious, though he appeared to be suffering from minor head injuries. Authorities have used bulldozers to dig around the well but are worried about further injuring the boy.

Hundreds of locals have gathered around the well and the hashtag SaveRayan has been trending on Twitter in Morocco.

The father of the boy said: “Everyone is doing their best so that he comes out alive and we can take him in our arms.”

Rescuers have reached a depth of 19 metres and have lowered an oxygen mask, food and water into the well.