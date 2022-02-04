Rescuers ‘close’ to reaching five-year-old boy Rayan trapped for four days at bottom of 30-metre well

Rescuers trying to reach a five-year-old boy who fell into a 30-metre-deep well in northern Morocco, have claimed the “child’s rescue is approaching”.

The child, who local media have named as Rayan, was reportedly with his father, who had been repairing the well when the accident happened on Tuesday. The five-year-old has been trapped in the narrow well ever since.

Efforts to rescue him have gripped the country and thousands of people have been watching footage of the rescue attempt on social media. He has even been sent messages of support, including from Manchester City and Algerian footballer Riyad Mahrez, who urged him to “stay strong” in a social media post.

Rescue operations are being led by Morocco’s civil protection directorate and have been ongoing since Tuesday afternoon. The well is in a village in the Chefchaouen province in the north of the country.

Civil protection services have attached a mobile phone to a rope and lowered it to communicate with Rayan and film his surroundings, according to the Middle East Eye. The boy is said to be conscious, though he appeared to be suffering from minor head injuries.

Authorities have used bulldozers to dig around the well but are worried about further injuring the five-year-old. Hundreds of locals gathered around the well and the hashtag #SaveRayan has been trending on Twitter in Morocco.

The father of the boy told the Le360 site: “It’s my well, I was fixing it. Rayan was next to me, at one point he fell. I did not realise it. Everyone is doing their best so that he comes out alive and that we can take him in our arms by the end of the day. But I won’t hide that his mother and I are very worried.”

Mohamed Yassin El Quahabi, president of the Chefchaouen Association of Caving and Mountain Activities, said the narrowness of the well was impeding rescue efforts. “The problem of this rescue is that the hole diameter is very, very small, about 25cm,” he said. “At the depth of 28 metres, it became smaller so we couldn’t reach him.”

But he added: “The child’s rescue is approaching. Our hearts are with the family, and we are praying that he will be back with them as soon as possible.”

Rescuers have lowered an oxygen mask, food and water into the well. A medical team is also onsite, ready to treat the boy.

On Friday, drilling rigs were used. Rescuers are digging a parallel hole close to the well to try and rescue Rayan.

A camera was also lowered into the well and small movements were spotted, which was interpreted as a sign of life, reported Le360.