In 2009, Bob Geldof joined Archbishop Tutu at NUI Galway where he presented him with the Literary & Debating Society’s highest accolade, the President's Medal. Picture Ray Ryan

President Michael D Higgins has said that with the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the world has lost not only a great spiritual leader but a great advocate for an informed, sensitive and caring society, defined by compassion and kindness.

He said it was with great sadness that people all over the world will have learned of the death today of the Nobel Peace Laureate.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a man of profound wisdom and as a character that emphasised hope and possibility. Drawing strength from his belief that forgiveness has the potential to free an individual from the confines of past hurt, his inspirational leadership was a source for what was life-changing, not only for South Africa, but for countless people throughout the world, giving a voice to those most in need.”

He said Archbishop Tutu will be forever remembered for his work in drawing global attention to the horrific inequalities of apartheid, a moral energy he communicated in those early statements issued in the most dangerous and difficult circumstances.

"That fullness was reflected in his continued emphasis on the power of love and compassion in post-apartheid South Africa.”

Mr Higgins said that his death will be felt by all those in Ireland who made themselves part of the anti-apartheid movement. “Those Dunne Stores workers who took part in the strike against apartheid in the 1980s, and to whom he often referred.

"Indeed, many who will have valued Archbishop Tutu’s support for the strikes will in particular recall his meeting with striking workers Karen Gearon and Mary Manning, along with union official Brendan Archbold at a stopover in London on his way to receiving the Nobel Prize in 1984.”

President Higgins said that on the recent occasion of the Archbishop’s 90th birthday, he had suggested that we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to Desmond Tutu who, “through love, empathy and forgiveness has renewed again and again the joyful possibilities of our world, reminding us of all that can be achieved if we place a profound spirit of shared humanity at the centre of our policies, our actions and our aspirations.

"For all of this search and celebration of hope, he was and remains a talismanic figure, a courageous practitioner of peaceful activism. He never held back or counted the cost. He leaves an extraordinary legacy in human rights activism of the best kind for South Africa and for the world.”

On behalf of the Irish people, he extended his sympathies to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, to Archbishop Tutu’s family, many friends and colleagues, and the millions in the world who mourn him today.

Former Irish President and chair of The Elders Mary Robinson also paid tribute to Archbishop Tutu, saying he had “such a deep spirituality and such courage.”

Mr Tutu, was the first chair of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights

“He was ready to go to his God, and all we have to do is be grateful for such a wonderful generous life,” Ms Robinson said in an interview with Sky News.

“I knew him long before he became chair of the Elders, but it was a special privilege to be with him at that time.”

Ms Robinson said he was “so serious, but he also used humour in a particular way”.

She added: “I found it fascinating and I learned a lot, he would make himself a bit ridiculous maybe he would make people laugh then he would come in with the serious message when they were open because they had laughed with him, and then he would be serious, it was so skilfull.”

The former UN High Commissioner said also she was so inspired by how the South African Archbishop reached out to young people.

“I was with him in New York on a panel and we were speaking to young people and ‘Arch’ was very excited telling them he loved them, and then the moderator said quite sharply ‘Archbishop Tutu, why are you such an optimist?’

"And he said ‘oh no I'm not an optimist, I’m a prisoner of hope.’

"That phrase really struck me as I know it did the young people listening, because hope is what you need to combat all the issues that he fought all his life for.”

Meanwhile Taoiseach Micheál Martin described Archbishop Tutu as “a tireless campaigner for social justice and reconciliation.”

“He was the conscience of South Africa and beyond,” Mr Martin said.

“His unshakeable faith in humanity brought people together in Northern Ireland too, a vital part of our own peace process.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald also paid tribute today, saying she was “saddened” to hear of Mr Tutu’s death.

“His life was marked by a courageous determination to confront and oppose the injustice of apartheid in his beloved South Africa.

“He was a defender of human rights and a fearless and outspoken voice for the marginalised worldwide.”

Ms McDonald said he was “a friend to Ireland” and he “strongly supported the Irish peace process”.

She said that he was highly respected in Ireland, and across the world, and “whose legacy of fighting injustice and defending human rights will never be lost or forgotten.”

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years he was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his cancer treatment.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," President Ramaphosa said.

"Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal."

"Ultimately, at the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning," Dr Ramphela Mamphele, acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and Co-ordinator of the Office of the Archbishop, said in a statement on behalf of the Tutu family.

A frail-looking Tutu was seen in October being wheeled into his former parish at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, which used to be a safe haven for anti-apartheid activists, for a special thanksgiving service marking his 90th birthday.

Dubbed "the moral compass of the nation", his courage in defending social justice, even at great cost to himself, always shone through - and not just during apartheid.

He often fell out with his erstwhile allies at the ruling African National Congress party over their failures to address the poverty and inequalities that they promised to eradicate.

Just five feet five inches (1.68 metres) tall and with an infectious giggle, he helped rouse grassroots campaigns around the world that fought for an end to apartheid through economic and cultural boycotts.

Talking and travelling tirelessly throughout the 1980s, Archbisop Tutu became the face of the anti-apartheid movement abroad while many of the leaders of the rebel ANC, such as Nelson Mandela, were behind bars.



