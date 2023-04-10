Police track down ‘Facebook Rapist’ who faked death to escape jail

Thabo Bester in 2012 on a TV camera screen in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, where he appeared in connection with murder. Photo: AP

A South African convicted murderer who faked his death to escape from prison has been arrested in Tanzania following a two-week manhunt.

South African officials will begin to extradite Thabo Bester (35), dubbed the Facebook Rapist because he used the social media platform to lure at least two women he was convicted of raping. He was also found guilty of killing one.

Bester was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012, and it was reported last May that he died in a fire in his prison cell.

However, reports surfaced of him being seen in Johannesburg, and an investigation using DNA showed the body found burned beyond recognition in the cell was not his.

Two weeks ago, police said they were chasing Bester, and last week they raided a luxurious home he was believed to have been renting in a posh Johannesburg suburb.

Bester was apprehended with his partner, Nandipha Magudumana, a well-known celebrity doctor, along with a Mozambican national who is believed to have helped them to cross borders and evade law enforcement authorities.

They were found with several fake passports that were unstamped at the time of their arrest, 10km from the Kenyan border.

Authorities have now started the process to extradite them back to South Africa, where they are expected to face several charges.

“An official delegation from South Africa, comprising senior officials from the police and the department of justice and correctional services, will depart for Tanzania,” justice minister Ronald Lamola said.

The South African news outlet GroundUp reported that for nearly a year after his prison escape, Bester had lived a lavish lifestyle with Magudumana in Johannesburg’s upmarket Hyde Park suburb.

While in prison, Bester used a laptop he had for studies to run an event and production company, GroundUp said.

At one point he addressed a conference from his prison cell, telling attendees he was speaking from the US.

His escape from prison has raised questions about the possible involvement of officials.

At least three have been fired from the Mangaung Correctional Centre from where Bester escaped, according to local reports.