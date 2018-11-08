Police in South Africa investigate suspected murder of Irish father-of-four

POLICE in South Africa have begun a murder investigation after an Irishman was found dead at his apartment.

John Curran had held a senior position for the Mellon Educate charity in Cape Town.

John Curran

The father-of-four had previously worked as a school principal in Dublin, and was well-known in education circles on a national level in Ireland.

He was found dead yesterday morning at his apartment. It is understood that police were called after a colleague had gone to the apartment when Mr Curran hadn't been seen in some time. His family has been informed.

South African investigators confirmed to Independent.ie that the incident is being treated as a murder.

“We can confirm that police arrived at the apartment block and found a body with stab wounds, to the body

“We have assigned a senior detective to the case and carried out a forensic investigation of the apartment and sampling.

“This is definitely being investigated as a case of murder,” Captain Ezra October of the Cape Town Central police department said.

The senior officer added that CCTV footage of the apartment complex where Mr Curran had been living would be reviewed.

His body was today formally identified by a colleague and the company he worked with are liaising with his family in Ireland, Cpt October said.

Mr Curran, aged in his 60s, was living in the apartment.

A post-mortem will be carried out on the deceased either tomorrow or on Monday, according to investigators.

In a statement the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the situation and is “is providing consular assistance.”

The Irish Primary Principals Association has issued a lengthy statement on Mr Curran's passing.

"It is with a profound sense of shock, sadness and disbelief that we acknowledge the sudden passing of John Curran, highly esteemed colleague and friend to all in IPPN, in South Africa today, 7th November.

"We are numbed and finding it very hard to process the information," they said.

They added that he had been predeceased a son, who died in an accident accident in 2010, and is survived by his wife and three children.

"Our hearts go out to his family, his very wide circle of friends, his colleagues and all who knew him," it adds.

"A founding member of IPPN, John served on the IPPN Executive Committee (now the Board of Directors) from 2000 to 2007 and was PRO from 2005 to 2009. During his sixteen years as Principal of Good Shepherd NS, Churchtown, Dublin 14 until his early retirement in June 2005, John was involved in numerous projects with IPPN, including advocating in relation to principals’ workload, boards of management and school funding, as well as supporting fellow school leaders directly and in the development of services through his role on the Executive Committee.

"We are all indebted to him for all his work over many years, all of which was completely voluntary. On a personal level, we will greatly miss his wonderful sense of humour, his infectious laugh and his ability to lighten the most serious topic.

"John was so passionate about his recent work in South Africa, as Director of Education for Mellon Educate, a role he began in October 2016. He was tireless in empowering teachers and principals."

Mr Curran was also instrumental in bringing Irish teachers and principals to Africa as part of the Teachers’ Blitz projects in 2017 and 2018, to build schools, improve existing school infrastructure, and support school leaders’ professional development.

Online Editors