A suspected poacher has been eaten by a pride of lions in a South African national park after he was killed by an elephant.

Pair of pants all that's left as pride of lions eat poacher

The man was hunting rhino when the elephant struck. His accomplices contacted the man's family, who in turn asked rangers at the Kruger National Park, in the north-east of the country, to recover his body.

A search party that included aerial assistance discovered the man's remains.

"Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants," a spokesperson for the national park said.

Glenn Phillips, the park's managing director, said: "Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise. It holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that.

"It is very sad to see the daughters of the deceased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains."

Four fellow poachers were arrested by police.

