Over 800 couples tie the knot in mass wedding in South African church that blesses polygamous unions

A bride and a groom wait during the mass wedding ceremony in Kgabalatsane, South Africa. Photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko Expand
A groom walks behind his first wife and his new bride, as more than 800 couples take part in a mass wedding ceremony in Kgabalatsane, South Africa. Photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko Expand

A bride and a groom wait during the mass wedding ceremony in Kgabalatsane, South Africa. Photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

A groom walks behind his first wife and his new bride, as more than 800 couples take part in a mass wedding ceremony in Kgabalatsane, South Africa. Photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Carien du Plessis and Siyabonga Sishi

More than 800 couples walked down the aisle on Easter Sunday in one of the biggest mass wedding ceremonies in South Africa since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Pentecost Holiness Church blesses polygamous unions, which are common in some African communities, and the church says are authorised by the Bible.

