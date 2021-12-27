Obituary: Archbishop Desmond Tutu was one of the world’s most admired religious leaders and won the Nobel Peace Prize

The Most Reverend Desmond Tutu, who has died aged 90, was the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, and before that Bishop of Johannesburg – the first black African to hold both posts.

He was in his time the best-known and most widely admired of the world’s religious leaders, apart from Pope John Paul II. His outspoken and often heroic opposition to the white South African government’s policy of apartheid brought him international fame and, in 1984, the Nobel Peace Prize.

The chief reward for his efforts came, however, on May 9, 1994, when, from the balcony of the town hall in Cape Town, he presented to a rapturous crowd the country’s first freely-elected president: “This is the day of liberation. This is the day of celebration. We of many cultures, languages and races are become one country. We are the Rainbow People of God. I ask you to welcome our brand-new state president, out of the box, Nelson Mandela.”

When Tutu became primate of the Anglican Church in South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC) was a banned organisation. Nelson Mandela and its other leaders were either in jail or in exile; large sections of the population were displaced; and international sanctions were in force. Few people believed that apartheid could be ended without bloodshed.

In this desperate situation, Tutu’s protesting voice was the only one to be heard worldwide, and only his international celebrity prevented it from being silenced. He told students at the University of the Western Cape: “If Christ returned to South Africa today he would almost certainly be detained under the present security laws, because of his concern for the poor, the hungry and the oppressed.”

When US president Ronald Reagan refused to lead the rest of the world in applying punitive sanctions against South Africa, Tutu responded: “America and the West can go to hell.”

Yet for all his outspoken utterances, Tutu was a lovable man who exuded warmth, humour and goodwill. His flamboyant personality, his gift for clowning and his high-pitched voice enabled him to win and hold the attention of vast crowds.

Often, Tutu’s personal vanity was on full display: he was, in truth, an ardent self-publicist. His personal eccentricity could occasionally be alarming. Visitors to his office would watch him pick up a ringing phone and bellow “Hello darling!” without having any idea who was on the line. Tutu also acquired the habit of commenting on international issues far removed from South Africa, about which his opinion was of no greater value than anyone else’s.

But his message was never less than a plea for justice, freedom and reconciliation. As someone who bitterly opposed apartheid, while never joining the ANC, Tutu filled a vital niche as a genuinely independent voice, impossible to silence and unafraid of confronting the powerful. As such, he was ideally qualified for the momentous task that President Mandela gave him after the fall of apartheid in 1994. Tutu was made chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, designed to investigate the worst atrocities of the apartheid era, stretching back to the Sharpeville massacre of 1960. This was South Africa’s enlightened way of coming to terms with the agony of its past.

If the guilty came forward, admitted what they had done, told the full truth – and were able to prove they were acting for a political cause – they would be granted a full amnesty. There would be no mass arrests or campaigns of vengeance now that power had transferred to the black majority. Although only 64, Tutu retired from the archbishopric of Cape Town in 1996 in order to carry out this massive and acutely sensitive task.

For months, he listened to the accounts of people responsible for terrible acts, along with the testimony of even more witnesses and victims. On many occasions, the emotional burden overwhelmed him and he broke down publicly. The commission drew protests from both sides: former pillars of the apartheid regime, notably PW Botha, the penultimate white president, saw it as a thinly disguised form of retribution. Meanwhile, ANC leaders bitterly resented the fact that their conduct and their violent campaign fell within the commission’s remit.

The fact that the polar opposites on South Africa’s political spectrum criticised the commission actually served to enhance its credibility. When its final report appeared in 1998, laying bare the atrocities of apartheid but also criticising the ANC for wrongdoing – including torture and forced incarcerations inside its guerrilla training camps – Tutu’s reputation as a genuinely independent voice was reinforced. He never lost the mantle of the one man who would speak out against abuses wherever they occurred.

Tutu was deeply critical of the ANC’s performance in office after Mandela’s retirement in 1999. He was particularly appalled by President Jacob Zuma, who was accused of fraud, corruption, racketeering and tax evasion. This behaviour made Tutu “hang my head in shame”.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born on October 7, 1931 in Klerksdorp, a small town in the Western Transvaal, where his father, Zachariah, was headmaster of a Methodist primary school; his mother was Aletta.

Although the family lived in poverty and the children were typical township urchins, Desmond was sent to the Western High School in Johannesburg. His education was interrupted for two years by tuberculosis, and during his time in a sanatorium he was visited regularly by Father (later Archbishop) Trevor Huddleston, ministering heroically in nearby Sophiatown.

Huddleston became a formative influence, and on leaving high school Tutu became a teacher at the Bantu Normal College in Pretoria, taking the opportunity to complete an external degree at the University of South Africa in 1954. He was now equipped to become a brilliant teacher at Munsieville High School in Krugersdorp, but after two years he became frustrated by the government’s restrictions on black education, and in 1958 entered St Peter’s College, Rosettenville, to prepare for Holy Orders.

He was ordained in Johannesburg in 1960, and after two curacies went to Britain for further theological education at King’s College, London. He spent four years there, living in Golders Green and then Surrey, obtaining a London BD and a master’s in theology. On his return to South Africa, he joined the teaching staff of the Federal Theological Seminary at Alice in Cape Province.

He was also chaplain to the Anglican students at Fort Hare University, where involvement in a student strike against government policies gave him his first taste of active opposition to apartheid. In 1970 he moved from Alice to become a lecturer in the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland.

Two years later, Tutu returned to London as assistant director of a Theological Education Fund set up by the World Council of Churches to fund educational projects in the developing world. This enabled him to make important friendships worldwide as well as gain administrative experience.

Nomination for the Bishopric of Johannesburg failed to win sufficient electoral support, but in 1975 he was appointed Dean of Johannesburg and lived in the black township of Soweto rather than in the Dean’s official residence. He continued the work of his predecessor in developing the cathedral as a multi-racial community.

After only two years, he was elected Bishop of Lesotho, an independent country completely surrounded by South Africa. He visited the scattered parishes of this mountainous land by air and on horseback. Inevitably, questions were asked about Tutu’s frequent changes of job and within the church there were accusations of improper ambition. The truth seems to be that, while he was certainly ambitious to gain influence, he was easily the most gifted of the Anglican black clergy and, at a time of deepening crisis for the South African churches, he was in demand for many important posts.

He left the Bishopric of Lesotho after only 18 months, and his moves to the Bishopric of Johannesburg and the Archbishopric of Cape Town were further recognitions of his stature.

Tutu’s occupation of the Primacy was dramatic, courageous and, in the end, historic. He brooked no compromise with the white authorities, refusing to attend state openings of parliament and leading protest marches even when these had been banned. While he never joined the ANC, he had close contacts with its leaders throughout its time as a banned organisation.

On completion of the work of the Truth and Justice Commission, Tutu remained active in South Africa’s public life, turning his attention to what he believed to be the shortcomings of the ANC-led government, as well as those of the Anglican Church worldwide. He protested when the Dalai Lama was refused admission to South Africa and denounced President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe as a tyrant.

In 2001 prostate cancer threatened to end his activities, but he recovered in time to plead the cause of homosexual clergy and to support gay partnerships. When these and other issues caused serious division within the Anglican Communion, he sent an impassioned message to all the bishops, urging them to lay aside their differences and accept one another, agreeing to disagree.

He finally retired from public life in 2010, though his voice on matters of concern was still heard – he urged Aung San Suu Kyi to halt the Myanmar army’s persecution of the country’s Rohingya minority, for example – and he continued to travel abroad to add to his many honours, prizes and humanitarian awards.

In 2015 he was appointed a Companion of Honour by Britain. In 2017 he was one of 10 Nobel Peace laureates who urged Saudi Arabia not to execute 14 young people for taking part in protests, and in 2019 he condemned Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. Mandela said of him: “Sometimes a student, often a teacher, never afraid, seldom without humour, Desmond Tutu will always be the voice of the voiceless.”

He is survived by his wife Leah, a teacher and activist, whom he married in 1955, and by their son and three daughters. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Desmond Tutu, born October 7, 1931, died December 26, 2021

