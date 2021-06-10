‘New world record’ as South African mother gives birth to 10 babies

A South African woman has given birth to 10 babies in a new world record, according to local reports.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole’s husband said they were shocked when she had decuplets after scans has showed eight babies in her womb.

“It’s seven boys and three girls. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much,” husband Teboho Tsotetsi told Pretoria News.

Ms Sithole (37) previously gave birth to twins, who are now aged six.

A family member, who did not want to be identified, told the BBC that Ms Sithole had had 10 babies – five through natural birth and five by caesarean section.

One local official confirmed the births to the BBC.

Ms Sithole was said to be in good health after delivering the babies 29 weeks into her pregnancy in Pretoria on Monday.

The Guinness World Records was reported to be investigating the case.

A woman in the US who had eight babies in 2009 holds the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

Last month, Halima Cissé (25) from Mali gave birth to nine babies, who are reportedly doing well at a clinic in Morocco.

Speaking to Pretoria News last month, Ms Sithole said her pregnancy was “tough at the beginning” and she had prayed for a healthy birth, with many a sleepless night worrying about what was to come.

“How would they fit in the womb? Would they survive?” she had asked herself, but she said was reassured by doctors that her womb was expanding sufficiently.

When it was thought she was carrying eight foetuses, Ms Sithole was suffering leg pains and doctors found that two of the eight “were in the wrong tube”.

“That was sorted and I have been OK since then. I can’t wait for my children,” she told the newspaper at the time.

Her husband said he was over the moon, and felt like “one of God’s chosen children. It’s a miracle which I appreciate”.