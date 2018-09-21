The Tanzanian government fears more than 200 people drowned after a ferry sunk on Thursday in Tanzania's Lake Victoria, a senior local official said.

The Tanzanian government fears more than 200 people drowned after a ferry sunk on Thursday in Tanzania's Lake Victoria, a senior local official said.

More than 200 people feared drowned after ferry sinks in Tanzania's Lake Victoria

At least 44 people have been confirmed dead, a Tanzanian official has said on Thursday.

Thirty-seven people were rescued after the sinking on Thursday afternoon, Mwanza regional commissioner John Mongella said.

"I cannot speculate" how many people had been on board, he said. "Right now our focus is on rescue."

Such ferries often carry hundreds of people and are overcrowded.

The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency, in charge of servicing the vessels, urged patience in a statement as rescue efforts began.

The ferry was travelling between Ukara and Bugolora and capsized near the area of Mwanza, the agency said.

Accidents are often reported on the large freshwater lake surrounded by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Some of the deadliest have occurred in Tanzania, where passenger boats are often said to be old and in poor condition.

In 1996, more than 800 people were killed when the passenger and cargo ferry MV Bukoba sank on Lake Victoria.

Nearly 200 people died in 2011 when the MV Spice Islander I sank off Tanzania's Indian Ocean coast near Zanzibar.

Reuters