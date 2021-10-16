Ministers freed after ‘kidnap’ by veterans of the apartheid era

South African special forces broke into a hotel room on Thursday night to rescue the defence minister and two other politicians who had been held hostage for three hours by veterans of the struggle against apartheid.

The dramatic raid on a hotel in Pretoria happened after hostage negotiators had failed to secure the release of the politicians, who had been meeting the veterans to discuss their demand that their service in overturning apartheid be recognised with compensation.

The meeting was going badly when the ministers tried to leave, but the veterans barricaded the doors. Following three hours of hostage negotiation, soldiers rescued Thandi Modise and her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, and a minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele, without a shot being fired.

The situation prompted some South Africans to ask whether veterans are claiming too much credit for victory, with people yesterday saying it was uprisings such as the Sharpeville protests of 1960 that focused the world’s attention on apartheid.

The issues that led to the meeting were long-standing grievances among the veterans over compensation for their role in the fight against apartheid. They demand medical insurance, housing, schooling for their children, and the equivalent of €237,000.

The veterans had expected to be talking to David Mabuza, deputy president to Cyril Ramaphosa. However, the three cabinet ministers attended in his place.

“As we were proceeding to the doors, [the veterans] closed them. It is at that point when we realised that we’re held hostage,” Mr Gungubele said. He added yesterday that the veterans’ concerns were legitimate but said that their actions were illegal.