Hundreds of boys and men have been rescued from a building in northern Nigeria where they had been beaten, starved, sexually assaulted and chained, police said.

Hundreds of boys and men have been rescued from a building in northern Nigeria where they had been beaten, starved, sexually assaulted and chained, police said.

'Many of them were chained' - Police rescue hundreds of tortured captives from school in Nigeria

Visible marks on their bodies showed that some had been tortured, said Kaduna State police spokesman Yakubu Sabo, as shocked authorities tried to track down the families of what appeared to be 400 victims.

A police vehicle is driven past the Daru Imam Ahmed Bun Hambal Islamic school in Kaduna, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

"The condition under which we found the victims was so dehumanising, many of them were chained," Mr Sabo said.

Police carried out the rescue on Thursday after a tip. It was not immediately clear what led to police being contacted, or how such a vast scope of alleged abuses went unnoticed.

Local television footage showed most of the victims in bad condition, with some walking with difficulty.

The building's owner told police the children had been brought by their families to learn the Koran or because they had problems such as drug addiction, but police said the place was not licensed to run any reformatory or educational programme.

READ MORE: Nigerians tell of ‘terrible situation’ after fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The owner and six others who were said to be teachers have been arrested, the police spokesman said.

Boys can be seen begging on the streets in cities across largely Muslim northern Nigeria. They are often sent away by their families for Koranic training but then can be turned out into the streets by their new guardians to beg to earn their keep.

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, who comes from the north, earlier this year noted the widespread view that the "almajiri" learning system associated with begging was a "security challenge and a scar on the face of Northern nigeria".

A boy who has injuries on his back is led away after police raided a house freeing men and boys in Kaduna, Nigeria, September 27, 2019.

READ MORE: Irish firm owed $9bn by Nigeria calls for real talks

But the aide, Garba Shehu, rejected reports that the president had banned the system, saying a ban would need to follow due process and consultation with relevant authorities.

"Indeed, the federal government wants a situation where every child of primary school age is in school rather than begging on the streets during school hours," he said.

"At the same time, we don't want to create panic or a backlash."

Freed people are led away after police raided a house freeing men and boys in Kaduna

PA Media