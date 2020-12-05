Man named after Adolf Hitler wins election by a landslide  

A man named Adolf Hitler Uunona has won a local election in Namibia with 85pc of the vote, becoming a councilor in the Ompundja constituency.

According to the Electoral Commission of Namibia, Mr Uunona claimed a seat for the South West Africa People’s Organisation, also known as the Swapo party, after getting 1,196 votes last month.

Mr Uunona has no connection to his unusual namesake, but he does have a sense of humour about the situation. He is not “striving for world domination” and does not have plans to “conquer Oshana”, he told German newspaper Bild.

On the official candidates list, the name Hitler was reduced to an initial, with the document reading: Adolf H Uunona, though the results page listed Mr Uunona’s name in full. The term ‘Adolf Hitler’ became a top Twitter trend on Thursday as people around the world discussed his name.

“Of course, 2020 would not be complete if Adolf Hitler didn’t win an election with 85pc of the vote,” one Twitter user wrote, and others asked: “Is that his real name?”

In his interview with Bild, Mr Uunona said his father had named him after the Nazi dictator, but “probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for.” His wife, he said, calls him Adolf.

Before the November regional vote, Electoral Commission Chairwoman Notemba Tjipueja urged people to exercise their democratic right and cast their ballots “in large numbers”. Mr Uunona’s political opponent Mumbala Abner of the Independent Patriots for Change party received 213 votes.

The African country is a former German colony.

