Mali coup kingpin fires president and wrests back power  

Mali’s former coup leader Assimi Goita took control of the West African country again after firing the president and prime minister of the transitional government, a move France decried as a coup d’etat.

While Goita pledged to go ahead with holding new elections in 2022 as previously promised, his display of force casts doubt on whether the vote will go ahead without significant interference by the junta that overthrew the last democratically elected president last August.

The move also raised fears the new political unrest could further destabilise efforts to control Mali’s ongoing Islamic insurgency.

The United Nations now spends in the region of $1.2bn (€98m) annually on a peacekeeping mission in Mali and France’s military has spent eight years trying to stabilise its former colony amid the ongoing threat.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the government takeover as a “coup d’etat” and warned there would be repercussions.

“We are prepared to take targeted sanctions on the protagonists,” he said in a tweet.

The EU also warned that it was “ready to consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who obstruct the Malian transition.”

The military’s announcement on the state broadcaster came a day after President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested by soldiers and brought to the military HQ in Kati, about 15km (9 miles) outside the capital.

Both men remained in detention yesterday and there was no immediate word about their conditions.

Their arrests prompted an outcry by the international community, which put out a strongly worded statement warning Mali’s military leaders that their actions could undermine global support for the country.

That joint statement from the African Union, UN, the EU, France (its former colonial ruler) and the US among others called for the immediate release of both.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which also endorsed the statement, said yesterday afternoon that it was sending a delegation to Bamako as the political crisis escalated.

The regional body previously threatened the junta with sanctions if it did not install a civilian president and prime minister, and shorten the transitional period to 18 months.

The new government announced on Monday had left out two men who were prominent junta members: Interior Security Minister Modibo Kone and Defence Minister Sadio Camara.

About an hour after the new Cabinet was named, the military rounded up the president and prime minister.

Goita, who led the junta calling itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, has served as Mali’s vice president in the transitional government formed last September.

He has held that role despite initial calls from the international community for an entirely civilian-led transition.

Following international pressure last year the junta had vowed to organise that vote by next February, 18 months after the coup d’etat.

The overthrow of democratically elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita came amid mounting military casualties in the fight against Islamic militants linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State.

