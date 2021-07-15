Looting in South Africa leads to concerns over food supply

Amelia Dlamini, the grandmother of 15-year-old Vusi Dlamini, reactsafter he was allegedly shot outside a mall in Vosloorus, where looting was taking place, as the country deploys soldiers to quell unrest linked to the jailing of former South African President. Photo: REUTER/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis after rampant looting crippled food and fuel supply chains in the worst outbreak of violence since the end of apartheid.

At least 70 people have died and more than 1,000 have been arrested since violence erupted in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal after Jacob Zuma, the former president, was jailed last Thursday.

The government reported 208 further incidents of looting and vandalism yesterday. Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic capital, was mostly calm despite earlier rioting.

Footage of violence continued to emerge, including of a mother in Durban throwing her baby from the roof of a building set alight by looters. The child was caught by bystanders and survived.

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that parts of the country “may soon be running short of basic provisions following the extensive disruption of food, fuel and medicine supply chains” at an emergency meeting with the leaders of political parties.

The violence has effectively closed road links between cities and disrupted the supply and production of food and fuel.

Durban’s Sapref oil refinery, which accounts for roughly a third of the country’s fuel supply, said on Tuesday night that it was shutting down production because of the security situation.

Traffic to and from Durban’s port, the largest and busiest in Sub-Saharan Africa, has also been disrupted.

Transnet, a state-owned logistics operator, yesterday declared a “force majeure”, or an emergency beyond its control, on a key rail line that links Johannesburg to the coast.

“SA runs the risk of people not being able to buy or access food. This will lead to hunger and starvation on a national scale, which in turn will fuel even more social unrest and mayhem,” said Christo van der Rheede, the executive director of AgriSA, the country’s largest farmers’ organisation.

The king of the Zulu nation also issued an appeal for calm yesterday, warning that further violence would only destroy the country and condemning a reported spate of attacks on south Asian-owned businesses.

Misuzulu KaZwelithini, who succeeded to the largely symbolic role after the death of his father in March, said he sympathised with public anger but warned that the violence would bring “shame” on the Zulu nation.

“My father’s people are committing suicide,” he said in a televised address.

“I believe we all agree this [lawlessness] is not the right way to express our dissatisfaction. It paints a picture of a people who have lost their dignity.”

The comments follow allegations that supporters of Mr Zuma, who is a Zulu, deliberately tried to instigate ethnic strife in revenge for his imprisonment.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, South Africa’s defence minister, told parliament that the country planned to deploy up to 25,000 soldiers in two provinces to quell the looting, arson and violence, according to news channel eNCA.

A military surge of that size would increase tenfold the number of soldiers deployed in the hotspots of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, where the police and army have been battling unrest for days.

The violence also disrupted hospitals struggling to cope with a third wave of Covid-19.



In one incident, South African television showed police chasing hundreds of looters away from a warehouse near Durban, leaving enormous quantities of stolen goods in the street.





One resident of the impoverished Alexandra township said: “All is finished here. There is nothing left. No shops. No food, no water. Nothing, nothing, nothing. All burnt, or taken.”

