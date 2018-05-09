Leopard snatches and eats toddler (3) in wildlife park

A leopard has attacked and killed a toddler in a protected area of south-western Uganda popular with tourists.

Bashir Hangi, a spokesman for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, said the victim, the two-year-old son of a game ranger, was attacked on Friday evening while following a nanny to a kitchen outside their house in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

He said the nanny heard the child scream and then saw the animal dragging the boy into the bush. A search team later found the boy's skull and other remains that were buried over the weekend.

Wildlife authority spokesman Bashir Hangi said the plan is now to hunt the leopard and remove it from the wild. "The hunt is on with the intention of capturing the leopard and removing it from the wild because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being, it becomes dangerous," he said.

Queen Elizabeth National Park is Uganda's most-visited national parks. The incident has shocked many in Uganda, where leopard attacks on humans are rare.

Leopard attacks on children are sometimes reported in parts of rural India.

Press Association