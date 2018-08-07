Latest Ebola outbreak is Zaire strain, vaccinations to start - WHO
The Ebola outbreak in Congo is confirmed to be the Zaire strain of the virus and vaccinations of health workers may start as early as Wednesday, a senior official of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
Peter Salama, WHO deputy director for emergency preparedness and response, gave the results of genetic sequencing in a tweet saying that analysis showed it was a new outbreak in North Kivu province, adding: "We can start using rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine as early as tomorrow."
The experimental vaccine, which is manufactured by Merck , proved successful during its first wide-scale usage against an outbreak of Zaire virus on the other side of Congo in the northwest that was declared over less than two weeks ago after killing 33.
Reuters