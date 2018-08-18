Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80, his foundation says.

Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80, his foundation says.

'Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good' - Former UN secretary-general has died aged 80

Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday, two close associates of Annan said.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 August after a short illness.

Mr Annan, one of the world's most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the UN.

He served two terms as secretary-general from January 1997 to December 2006, capped nearly midway when he and the UN were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

During his tenure, he presided over some of the worst failures and scandals at the world body, one of its most turbulent periods since its founding in 1945.

Challenges from the outset forced him to spend much of his time struggling to restore its tarnished reputation.

His enduring moral prestige remained largely undented, however, both through charisma and by virtue of having negotiated with most of the powers in the world.

When he departed from the UN, he left behind a global organisation far more aggressively engaged in peacekeeping and fighting poverty, setting the framework for the UN's 21st-century response to mass atrocities and its emphasis on human rights and development.

"Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good," current secretary-general Antonio Guterres said.

"It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing. In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination."

Even out of office, Mr Annan never completely left the UN orbit. He returned in special roles, including as the UN-Arab League's special envoy to Syria in 2012.

He remained a powerful advocate for global causes through his eponymous foundation.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday hailed Mr Annan as a consummate international diplomat who had brought immense pride to his country.

He ordered Ghana's national flag to be flown at half-mast across the country and in all of the country's diplomatic missions from Monday for one week.

Akufo-Addo said the government and people of Ghana were saddened by the news of the death of "one of our greatest compatriots".

"Consummate international diplomat and highly respected former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan was the first from sub-Saharan Africa to occupy this exalted position. He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena," an official statement said.

"He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity."

During his time as secretary general, Mr Annan clashed with former prime minister Tony Blair over the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US and British forces, which he denounced as illegal.

However Mr Blair - whose time in No 10 coincided closely with Mr Annan's time in office - said their differences had not prevented them remaining good friends.

"I'm shocked and distressed to hear the news about Kofi. He was a good friend whom I saw only weeks ago," Mr Blair said in a statement.

"Kofi Annan was a great diplomat, a true statesman and a wonderful colleague who was widely respected and will be greatly missed."

Theresa May said that she was sad to learn of Mr Annan's death and that her thoughts were with his family.

"A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into," she said.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown, who is currently the UN special envoy for global education, said Mr Annan had fought throughout his life against poverty and injustice.

"Kofi Annan was a leader of leaders, a wonderful humanitarian and the most compassionate and caring of individuals.

"Personally modest and always softly spoken, he was a titan amongst world statesman who saw wrong and righted it and who witnessed evil and always fought it.

"Even in his later years he fought against poverty, injustice and war with all the vigour of youth and I had the privilege of working with him in recent times."

Online Editors