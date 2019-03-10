Irish father-of-two killed on Ethiopian Airlines jet which crashed minutes after takeoff named locally

The Irish passenger who died on an Ethiopian Airlines plane which crashed just minutes after takeoff has been named locally as Irish developmental aid worker Michael 'Mick' Ryan.

Mr Ryan, a native of Lahinch, Co Clare, had been working with the United Nations world food programme.

Tragically, the accident occurred just weeks before he was to relocate with his wife, Naoise, and their two young children from Ireland to Italy.

Mr Ryan was described in both Lahinch and Ennistymon, where he boasted many friends, as "a wonderful, compassionate man who lived for his job of helping others."

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam holds a press briefing at the headquarters of Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

He is the son of Christina and the late Jack Ryan. His mother is a retired teacher who was based at Scoil Mhuire in Ennistymon.

His late father, Jack, who died in 2013, was a respected accountant in Clare.

An Ethiopian Airports Enterprise fire engine drives to the scene of the Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Mr Ryan is survived by his siblings, Cristin, Siobhan and Tiernan.

In a special message, the Lahinch Parish extended the sympathies of the entire community to the Ryan family.

An Ethiopian Airports Enterprise fire engine drives to the scene of the Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

"We pray for all who have died so unexpectedly in this tragedy, their families, colleagues and friends.

"We pray for all working at the accident site at this present moment.

Press release from Ethiopian Airlines regarding flight #ET302 pic.twitter.com/TOK5EZ1a7l — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 10, 2019 Ethiopian press conf.: Pilot requested return due technical issue. Nationalities include 32 from Kenya, 18 Canada, 9 Ethiopia, 8 China, 8 Italy, 8 US, 7 France, 7 UK, 6 Egypt, 5 Netherlands, 4 UN, 4 India, 3 Russia, 2 Morocco, 2 Israel, 1 Belgium, 1 Uganda, 1 Yemen #ET302 pic.twitter.com/162pbkzNNz — Flight Radar TWN (@FlightRadar_TWN) March 10, 2019

"We hope that God will bless everyone in this tragedy for so many people."

Mr Ryan was one of Ireland's most respected developmental aid workers. He had worked on various UN programmes across the world including high profile projects in both Africa and Asia. He was especially proud of a project he had worked on for the UN in Bangladesh.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

It is understood he was flying to a development project in Africa when the tragedy occurred.

The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed just six minutes after it took off from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The flight left Bole airport in Addis Ababa at 8.38 am local time, before losing contact with the control tower just a few minutes later at 8.44 am.

"There are no survivors onboard the flight, which carried passengers from 33 countries," said state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, quoting an unidentified source at the airline.

All 157 people on board perished in the tragedy.

It has now emerged the pilot reported difficulties with the aircraft, which is just four months old, and had been granted permission to return to Addis Ababa.

The death toll included citizens from at least 33 countries.

A flight information board displaying the details of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 is seen at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) workers hang an information notice of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The airline's CEO told journalists at a press conference today that the victims included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese citizens, eight Americans, seven British citizens, seven French citizens, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four Indians, four people from Slovakia, three Austrians, three Swedes, three Russians, two Moroccans, two Spaniards, two Poles and two Israelis.

Belgium, Indonesia, Somalia, Norway, Serbia, Togo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen each had one citizen onboard.

Four of those onboard were listed as using United Nations passports and their nationalities were not immediately clear.

A passenger safety instruction card is seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The airline CEO told journalists there was "one Irish passport holder" on board. Mr Ryan was the only Irish national on board.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was doing everything possible to assist the family involved.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the incident, and we stand ready to provide consular assistance if requested."

The chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde Gebremariam visited the crash site some 60km from the capital and extended his sympathies to all the families involved.

Mr Gerbremariam confirmed that the pilot had reported difficulties and asked to turn back due to "no known technical problems".

The airline boss said the pilot involved had an excellent safety record.

One report from Ethiopia has indicated the brand new plane had an unstable vertical speed in the minutes before the tragedy.

It is the second fatal accident involving the brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet in the past six months.

A Lion Air plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Indonesia on October 29 2018 resulting in the death of all 189 passengers and crew.

While Boeing refused to comment on whether there will be an investigation into the model or if any planes will be recalled, a spokesperson for the aerospace company told the Independent.ie that they are prepared to dispatch a technical team to assist with the Ethiopian airline crash.

"Boeing is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane," he said.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team.

"A Boeing technical team is prepared to provide technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board."

