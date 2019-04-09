I have no regrets, says hunter who has killed at least 5,000 elephants

A hunter who has killed more than 5,000 elephants and 50 hippos has said he is “10,000 times” unrepentant.

Zimbabwean Ron Thomson has been identified as a prolific wildlife hunter in a new report revealing how elephant populations have plummeted by about two-thirds.

As well as thousands of elephants, the 80-year-old states on his website he has also shot dead more than 800 buffalo, up to 60 lions (“including six man-eaters”), up to 40 leopards, about 50 hippos “and many more”.

The father of two, who spent his life as a game ranger in African national parks, denied being motivated by bloodlust and insisted he killed to help populations survive.

If key species were not reduced, their growing numbers would destroy their own habitats, Mr Thomson said.

He also accused western conservationists of spreading “fraudulent lies” to extract money from the public while understanding nothing about managing wildlife.

Elephant numbers have sunk from about 1.3 million in the 1980s to about 400,000, according to an investigation by the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting (CBTH).