An Egyptian actress facing trial on public obscenity charges for wearing a dress revealing the entirety of her legs has said she did not mean to offend anyone.

'I did not mean to offend anyone with revealing dress' - says Egyptian actress facing trial

In a Facebook statement, Rania Youssef said she may have misjudged the reaction to the dress and been influenced by fashion experts.

Youssef, who is due in court on January 12, wore the dress on Thursday for the closing ceremony of a Cairo film festival.

Images of her were widely shared on social media, prompting a group of lawyers to file a complaint that was taken up by the chief prosecutor.

Egyptian actor Rania Youssef attends the closing ceremony of the 40th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival at the Opera House in Cairo, Egypt November 29, 2018. Picture taken November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman

It is the latest instance of ostensibly secular authorities siding with religious conservatives in Muslim-majority Egypt, where the military overthrew an elected Islamist president in 2013.

