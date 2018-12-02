-
'I did not mean to offend anyone with revealing dress' - says Egyptian actress facing trial
Independent.ie
An Egyptian actress facing trial on public obscenity charges for wearing a dress revealing the entirety of her legs has said she did not mean to offend anyone.
In a Facebook statement, Rania Youssef said she may have misjudged the reaction to the dress and been influenced by fashion experts.
Youssef, who is due in court on January 12, wore the dress on Thursday for the closing ceremony of a Cairo film festival.
Images of her were widely shared on social media, prompting a group of lawyers to file a complaint that was taken up by the chief prosecutor.
It is the latest instance of ostensibly secular authorities siding with religious conservatives in Muslim-majority Egypt, where the military overthrew an elected Islamist president in 2013.
Press Association