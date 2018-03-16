News Africa

Friday 16 March 2018

Former South African president Zuma facing 16 charges of corruption

Associated Press Reporters

Former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on 16 charges of corruption, the director of South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority said.

Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma will face charges including fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

Zuma (75) resigned as president last month after he was ordered to do so by his party, the African National Congress.

The charges stem from a 2.5 billion dollar government arms purchase in the 1999, when Zuma was deputy president. He was elected president in 2009.

Press Association

