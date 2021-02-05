Former boy soldier abducted to join rebel army guilty of crimes against humanity

Dominic Ongwen was accused of rape, murder, torture, enslavement and child abductions. Photo: ICC-CPI/Handout via Reuters.

A child soldier who became a commander in Uganda’s notorious Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) was found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court yesterday in the first trial of a former boy soldier in The Hague.

Dominic Ongwen (45) was abducted by the rebel group as a schoolboy in northern Uganda and turned into a child soldier before ascending to senior leadership. He was convicted of 61 crimes including rape, murder, torture, enslavement and child abductions.

The case raised questions concerning the accountability of thousands of children turned into soldiers against their will in Uganda, who may have been victims and perpetrators of atrocities at different times.

“Dominic Ongwen was, at one time, himself a victim of the LRA, abducted as a child and forced to become a child soldier. In time, however, he grew into one of the most senior military leaders, fervently committed to the LRA cause with infamous brutality,” said Fatou Bensouda, the court’s chief prosecutor.

Ongwen’s lawyers had argued his abduction had caused him psychological damage and he should be considered a victim of the rebel group.

The LRA began in Uganda as an anti-government rebellion in the Eighties, led by Joseph Kony.

Tens of thousands of people were abducted as children, turned into sex slaves, tortured and killed during the 20-year conflict that followed.

Ongwen is the first LRA leader to be convicted for crimes with the group anywhere in the world.

The trial focused on multiple attacks on camps for displaced civilians and on the abuse, enslavement and rape of the women Ongwen had forced to be his “wives” in the early Noughties.

In a legal first, he was also convicted for the crimes of forced marriage and forced pregnancy for atrocities committed against seven women.

Ongwen could face up to life imprisonment at a sentencing hearing in April.

Across the northern city of Gulu, which is home to thousands of people who have been abducted by the group or fought alongside the rebels, many watched the verdict live on large screens.

“The victims whose family members were killed wanted him to receive a long jail sentence.

“The people who knew him wanted him to get a lighter sentence because he was also abducted as a child and, as a commander, he was following orders,” said Evelyn Amony, head of the Women’s Advocacy Network, a war survivors group.

