Flight attendant taken to hospital after falling out of airplane's emergency door
A flight attendant with long-haul carrier Emirates was taken to hospital in Uganda after falling out of an open emergency door on a passenger plane that was parked on the tarmac.
Civil aviation authorities in Uganda said the incident happened at Entebbe International Airport. They issued a statement saying the female flight attendant "unfortunately fell off" the Boeing 777 which was preparing to fly to Dubai.
Emirates said in a statement that the flight attendant "unfortunately fell off from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding on flight EK730 from Entebbe".
Online Editors