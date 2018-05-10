First death from new outbreak of Ebola confirmed as eleven other cases diagnosed

Independent.ie

THE first death from a new outbreak of Ebola in the north west of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been confirmed along with 11 other cases of people sick with the virus.

