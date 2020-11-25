Fears of tank assault in Tigray’s capital as Ethiopia PM's ultimatum runs out

Tigray refugees fleeing the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region carry their belongings off a boat after arriving on the banks of the Tekeze River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. Photo: Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo

Fears are growing over Ethiopia’s imminent tank attack on the capital of the defiant Tigray region and its population of half-a-million people.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s 72-hour ultimatum for the region’s leaders to surrender ends today. His military has warned civilians of “no mercy” if they don’t move away in time – which some human rights groups and diplomats say could violate international law.

“The highly aggressive rhetoric on both sides regarding the fight for Mekele is dangerously provocative and risks placing already vulnerable and frightened civilians in grave danger,” United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said.

The allegation that Tigray leaders were hiding among civilians “does not then give the Ethiopian state carte blanche to respond with the use of artillery in densely populated areas”.

A year before taking power in Ethiopia and introducing reforms to win the Nobel Peace Prize, Mr Abiy submitted a PhD thesis in conflict resolution.

Now he sits in Africa’s diplomatic capital, home of the African Union, and rejects calls for dialogue.

Meanwhile, the US, a powerful voice in diplomatic efforts, is in disarray as the Trump administration focuses on internal politics after losing the November election – and after President Donald Trump infuriated Ethiopia with comments on a separate issue this year.

The diplomatic vacuum has brought Ethiopia to what Amnesty International calls “the brink of a deadly escalation” .

Just ahead of the assault on Mekele, the UN Security Council was reportedly due to meet yesterday to discuss the situation.

In an unusually public disagreement over the weekend, the current AU chair, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, backed three high-level envoys for Ethiopia, an initiative the U.N. chief quickly endorsed .

Ethiopia, however, said the envoys would meet with Mr Abiy and not the Tigray leaders. Mr Abiy’s government insists the leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front are criminals on the run.

Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has warned against internationally brokered “superficial dialogues” that could reward the TPLF leaders with impunity and lead other restive ethnic groups to think that “violence pays off”.

The UN says 2 million people in the sealed-off Tigray region urgently need help.



Online Editors