EU’s chief in Sudan is shot as evacuations are halted due to militia fighting

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, yesterday Expand

Campbell MacDiarmid

The European Union’s top humanitarian official in Sudan has been shot, as international evacuation plans were yesterday thrown into chaos by intensifying fighting between rival military factions.

Wim Fransen, a Belgian who heads European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) in Sudan, was found in Khartoum on Tuesday by his colleagues, after going missing on Sunday. He had serious but not life-threatening injuries .

