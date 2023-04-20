EU’s chief in Sudan is shot as evacuations are halted due to militia fighting

The European Union’s top humanitarian official in Sudan has been shot, as international evacuation plans were yesterday thrown into chaos by intensifying fighting between rival military factions.

Wim Fransen, a Belgian who heads European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) in Sudan, was found in Khartoum on Tuesday by his colleagues, after going missing on Sunday. He had serious but not life-threatening injuries .

The EU Commission confirmed the shooting, first reported by the New York Times, but did not give further details.

Reports are growing of abuse and looting by gunmen in Khartoum, including an incident on Monday, when Aidan O’Hara – the Irishman currently serving as EU ambassador to Sudan – was assaulted in his home.

The EU Commission said: “Armed men wearing military fatigues stormed the residence and robbed it. They did not identify themselves.”

The fighting has broken out between forces loyal to two top generals – the head of the military, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the leader of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohammed Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti.

The rise in attacks on foreigners during the unrest has prompted governments and non-governmental organisations to review evacuation plans.

Many are hoping a second attempt at a 24-hour ceasefire, announced by the RSF yesterday, will allow an evacuation of foreigners and civilians.

An EU Commission spokesman said: “For the time being, we’re not evacuating staff. We’re assessing the situation constantly.”

“There’s no functioning airport,” said Mathilde Vu of the Norwegian Refugee Council, who fled last week. “The airport is in the city – but it’s impossible to get to the airport because of the risk in the streets.

“At the moment what we need is a ceasefire to let people leave and let people get water and food. Everybody right now is running out of stocks.”

A mission by the German military to evacuate about 150 citizens from Sudan had to be halted yesterday because of the fighting in Khartoum, according to Der Spiegel news magazine.

The UK said Britons in the country should shelter, with a spokesman saying: “British nationals in the country are advised to remain indoors, particularly while Khartoum International Airport remains closed.”

The US embassy in Khartoum said it is gathering citizens’ personal details, while urging them to remain indoors – and away from any windows.

“Due to the uncertain security situation and closure of the airport, there are no plans for US government-coordinated evacuation,” the embassy tweeted.

As explosions and heavy gunfire shook the Sudanese capital in a fifth day of fighting yesterday, ordinary citizens were also looking to flee the city. One resident in Khartoum said neither of the rival forces was particularly popular with citizens.

A lack of popular support could make it harder for the army to decisively defeat the RSF, which has already proved a formidable force.

Nearly 300 people have been confirmed killed in the past five days, the UN health agency said, but the toll is likely to be higher.