Ethiopian PM pushed to engage in mediation as attacks force thousands to seek refuge in Sudan

Some African and European nations are pressing Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed behind the scenes to allow mediation of a war in a northern region that has spilled into neighbouring Eritrea and rocked the wider Horn of Africa, diplomats said.

Hundreds have died, 25,000 refugees have fled to Sudan and there have been reports of atrocities since Mr Abiy ordered air strikes and a ground offensive on November 4 against Tigray’s rulers for defying his authority.

But Africa’s youngest leader, who won a Nobel Peace Prize last year, has resisted pressure for talks. His government denied Uganda was shaping up as a mediator even though President Yoweri Museveni met Ethiopia’s foreign minister and appealed for negotiations.

“The claim of mediation in Uganda is NOT true,” Mr Abiy’s special task force for Tigray tweeted.

The Tigray flare-up could jeopardise the recent opening up of Ethiopia’s economy, stir ethnic bloodshed elsewhere around Africa’s second most populous nation, and tarnish the reputation of Mr Abiy, 44, who won his Nobel for peace with Eritrea.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the region of more than five million people, has accused Eritrea of sending tanks and soldiers over the border against it. Asmara denies that.

Tigray forces fired rockets into Eritrea at the weekend.

Ethiopia’s task force said federal troops had “liberated” the town of Alamata from the TPLF in south Tigray after saying last week they had seized the west.

With communications down and media barred, assertions made by all sides could not be independently verify.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael urged the United Nations and African Union to condemn Ethiopia’s federal troops, accusing them of using high-tech weaponry including drones in attacks he said destroyed a dam and a sugar factory.

“Abiy Ahmed is waging this war on the people of Tigray and he is responsible for the purposeful infliction of human suffering,” he said.

“Abiy Ahmed conducted this war as an attempt to consolidate his personal power,” he added, warning that Ethiopia could become a failed state.

The fighting has spread beyond Tigray into another Ethiopian region, Amhara, whose forces are allied with Abiy. On Friday, rockets were fired at two airports in Amhara in what the TPLF termed retaliation for air strikes.

