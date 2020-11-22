Ethiopian government refuses to mediate as rebels promise 'hell'

The Ethiopian government yesterday rebuffed an African effort to mediate with rebels in the northern Tigray region, saying its troops had seized another town in their march towards the rebel-held capital.

More than two weeks into prime minister Abiy Ahmed's offensive, the government says Tigrayan forces are bulldozing roads and destroying bridges to hold up the advance on regional capital Mekelle, home to about half a million people.

The Tigrayans have promised "hell" for their advancing enemies.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, have died and more than 30,000 refugees have fled to Sudan since the conflict erupted on November 4. The fighting has spread beyond Tigray, whose forces have fired rockets at the neighbouring Amhara region and the nation of Eritrea, spurring concern of a wider war and the splintering of multi-ethnic Ethiopia.

Abiy's government has said it will soon reach Mekelle after taking various surrounding towns. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels said nine civilians had died in artillery hits.

Assertions on all sides are hard to verify because phone and internet connections have been down since the beginning of the conflict and media are largely barred.

Eritrea denies TPLF allegations that it has sent soldiers over the border to back Abiy's offensive against the Tigrayan forces, who are also an old foe of Eritrea's.

Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for a peace pact with Eritrea, aims to capture TPLF leaders before any ceasefire or talks.

Abiy accuses the Tigrayan leaders of revolting against central authority and attacking federal troops. The rebels say Abiy's government has marginalised and persecuted Tigrayans since taking office two years ago.

Abiy denies that, saying he is seeking only to restore law and order and preserve the unity of Ethiopia and its 115 million people.

The TPLF is popular in its home region and dominated national politics from 1991 until Abiy took office. Abiy's parents are from the larger Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups.

Aid workers say the conflict is creating a humanitarian crisis in Tigray, where many among the five million population were already displaced and relying on food aid even before the conflict.

Over the border with Sudan, the UN is planning for the possible arrival of 200,000 refugees.

"The situation is very dire," said Jens Hesemann, emergency response coordinator for the UN refugee agency UNHCR, from the Hamdayet crossing point, appealing for urgent donor aid as he stood before tents and crowds of recently arrived Ethiopians.

Thousands of refugees in Hamdayet and another crossing point, Luqdi, have been lining up for jerry cans and helpings of cornflour porridge, and putting up makeshift tents under scrubland trees. Many had crowded into boats to cross a river into Sudan.

