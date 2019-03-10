An Ethiopian Airlines flight has crashed on its way to Nairobi, with deaths being reported, the Ethiopian prime minister’s office said.

Ethiopian Airlines flight with 149 passengers, eight crew members on board crashes en route to Nairobi

There were a total of 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, a spokesman for the airline told Reuters.

"It is confirmed it happened 8.44 (am)," said the spokesman who did not give his name.

The Ethiopian prime minister's official Twitter account on Sunday expressed condolences to families of those lost in an Ethiopian airline's flight to Nairobi, without giving details.

"The office of the PM, on behalf of government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it's deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning," the PM's office said on Twitter.

