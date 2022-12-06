Ebola still a major problem in Africa and community effects are devastating, but there is hope for the future

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to members of the media after attending the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee meeting in Johannesburg

On bad days, it feels as though everything about treating Ebola is punishingly hard.

The 10 minutes I must spend donning personal protective equipment (PPE) before entering the Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Ebola Treatment Unit in Uganda, and the further 15 removing it when I finish.

Or, more likely, when I haven’t finished but need to exit because of the headache, the sweat dripping down my face, the misting of my goggles as visibility drops to zero.

You can’t enter the unit alone in case something might happen to your PPE and go unnoticed, so you need to have a buddy to constantly monitor each other. If your buddy has a problem with her PPE, you must also leave so that you’re not inside alone.

Only certain tests can be performed on Ebola-positive blood, so you will never know the clotting function of your bleeding patients. The case definition is broad and many who are admitted to the unit have conditions other than Ebola that we are ill-equipped to treat: heart attacks, eclampsia, blunt trauma, diabetic nerve damage, among others.

The current outbreak in Uganda was declared on September 20. So far, 142 cases have been confirmed and there have been 56 deaths. In recent weeks, the spread has slowed, with just one case reported since November 15.

I am here as part of the MSF team which is supporting the Ugandan Ministry of Health through case management, but also health promotion and infection prevention – all crucial in preventing further spread of the disease.

Ebola is brutal enough without the additional challenges. It starts off innocuously, with a fever, headache, loss of appetite, muscle pain and a sore throat. At this stage it is clinically indistinguishable from most of the other febrile illnesses endemic to the region: malaria, flu, pneumonia, typhoid, gastroenteritis.

What distinguishes Ebola is its penchant for progressing rapidly (usually within a week) to organ dysfunction and, all too commonly, organ failure and death. It is a critical illness which mostly strikes regions with already overwhelmed health systems or countries where isolation-capable intensive care unit capacities are limited.

The few patients with Ebola who were medically evacuated to Europe or North America during the large outbreak in West Africa from 2014 to 2016 benefited from interventions including intubation and mechanical ventilation for respiratory failure, dialysis for renal failure, a host of physiology-buttressing medications, and 24-hour one-on-one nursing care.

Instead, doctors and nurses closely monitor vital signs, fluid balances, electrolytes, and bleeding, and treat with basic common therapies such as fluids, oxygen, antibiotics, antimalarials and painkillers.

Outside of the individual, the effects of Ebola on the community can be devastating. Ebola is only contagious when the person has symptoms, so the people you are most likely to spread it to are the ones who care for you when you are sick – generally, your closest family members.

We have seen grandmothers who have lost their husbands, children and grandchildren, and children who have lost their siblings, parents and grandparents.

As is the case in many epidemics, rumours can spread rapidly. MSF’s health promoters work hard to combat this and to share information on infection prevention and control with health workers, community members and local leaders as well as traditional healers.

There is a big need for information, especially if a person shows Ebola-symptoms and needs to be evacuated. There is a need to reassure the family of the patient, to avoid rumours but also to prepare contact tracing straight away.

Information is also needed beyond the preventative stage. Survivors face strong stigmatisation once they leave treatment. People fear them and keep their distance, which can create tensions and can lead to marginalisation of the survivors.

MSF’s health promoters continue to go to the villages of survivors, to make sure the right information about Ebola and its transmission is made available.

The current outbreak is of the Sudan variant, for which there are no waiting stocks of vaccines or medical therapies. The Sudan variant has a lower average mortality rate than other variants, but this outbreak is still averaging around a 40pc case fatality rate.

Clinical trials of three Sudan ebolavirus vaccine candidates have been approved to start – depending on how the epidemic evolves. We have to remain vigilant.

The mortality rate, lack of specific treatments or vaccines and challenges of treating patients whilst wearing full PPE make it all the more rewarding when people who have been very unwell with Ebola survive to walk out of the ETU, as recently happened with a mother and her seven-month-old son.​

Dr Tria Rooney is an emergency doctor with Medecins Sans Frontieres in Uganda