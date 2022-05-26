| 15.9°C Dublin

latest Devastation as 11 newborn babies die in fire at Senegal hospital

Ndeye Absa Gueye, the grandmother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she waits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Expand
Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she sits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Expand
Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she walks out of the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Expand
Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she is comforted by her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye, as she walks out of a hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Expand

Close

Ndeye Absa Gueye, the grandmother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she waits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ndeye Absa Gueye, the grandmother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she waits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she sits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she sits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she walks out of the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she walks out of the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she is comforted by her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye, as she walks out of a hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she is comforted by her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye, as she walks out of a hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

/

Ndeye Absa Gueye, the grandmother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she waits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Diadie Ba

Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Wednesday that 11 newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in the town of Tivaouane, around 120 km (74.56 miles) east of the capital Dakar.

"I have just learned with pain and consternation the death of 11 newborn babies in the fire that occurred in the neonatology department of the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh hospital in Tivaouane," Sall said in a tweet without giving further details about the fire.

"To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy," Sall, who is on a state visit in Angola, added.

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she sits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Expand

Close

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she sits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she sits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she sits outside the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Senegal's health minister, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, said on private Senegalese television TFM that "according to preliminary investigation, a short circuit triggered the fire".

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she walks out of the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Expand

Close

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she walks out of the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she walks out of the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she walks out of the hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Sarr, who is in Geneva for the World Health Assembly, said he would cut short the trip and return to Senegal immediately.

Demba Diop Sy, the mayor of Tivaouane, one of Senegal's holy cities and a transport hub, said police and fire service were still at the hospital, but did not provide further details.

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she is comforted by her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye, as she walks out of a hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Expand

Close

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she is comforted by her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye, as she walks out of a hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she is comforted by her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye, as she walks out of a hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she is comforted by her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye, as she walks out of a hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy