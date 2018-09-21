Death toll tops 100 in Tanzania ferry disaster, hundreds feared missing

More than 100 bodies have been found so far after a ferry sank in Lake Victoria on Thursday, Tanzania's state radio TBC Taifa said on Friday.

More than 100 bodies have been found so far after a ferry sank in Lake Victoria on Thursday, Tanzania's state radio TBC Taifa said on Friday.

Most of the bodies were recovered on Friday, with hundreds feared missing as rescuers resumed searching for survivors at first light.

Initial estimates suggested that the ferry was carrying more than 300 people when it went down on Thursday afternoon, just a few metres from the dock on Ukerewe, the lake's biggest island, which is part of Tanzania.

The precise number of those aboard the ferry when it capsized was hard to establish since crew and equipment had been lost, officials said on Thursday.

Tanzania has been hit by several major ferry disasters over the years. At least 500 people were killed when a ferry capsized in Lake Victoria in 1996. In 2012, 145 people died when a ferry sank off the shore of Tanzania's Indian Ocean archipelago of Zanzibar.

Reuters