Burkina Faso leader ‘in deal with junta to step down’ so long as he’s safe

Burkina Faso's self-declared new leader Ibrahim Traore is welcomed by supporters holding Russian's flags as he arrives at the national television standing in an armoured vehicle in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso yesterday. Photo: Vincent Bado/Reuters

Burkina Faso’s ousted coup leader has offered his resignation as long as his safety is guaranteed, and the new junta leader who overthrew him has accepted the deal, according to mediators.

A junta spokesman later announced on state television that its leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, had been officially named head of state following Friday’s coup in the West African nation that ousted Lt Col Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

The junta’s power grab marked Burkina Faso’s second military coup this year, deepening fears that the political chaos could divert attention from an Islamic insurgency whose violence has killed thousands and forced two million to flee their homes.

It followed unrest in the capital Ouagadougou, in which mobs attacked the French embassy and other French-­related sites on Saturday, wrongly believing they were sheltering Lt Col Damiba.

Along with agreeing not to harm or prosecute him, Lt Col Damiba also asked Capt Traore and the new junta leadership to respect the commitments already made to the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

Lt Col Damiba, who came to power in a coup last January, had recently agreed to hold an election by 2024.

“President Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba proposed his own resignation in order to avoid clashes,” said Hamidou Yameogo, a spokesman for the mediation efforts by religious leaders.

Capt Traore accepted the conditions, the leaders said, but there was no immediate confirmation by Lt Col Damiba himself of an official resignation. His whereabouts have remained unknown since the coup on Friday night.

Amid the mediation, the new junta leadership also called for an end to the unrest.