Boko Haram in talks over return of 330 boys kidnapped from school

Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels have claimed responsibility for the abduction of hundreds of students in one of the largest attacks in years on a boys’ school in northern Katsina state.

More than 330 students are missing from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara after gunmen with assault rifles attacked their school last Friday night. The government and the attackers are negotiating over the fate of the boys, according to Nigerian presidential spokesman Garba Shehu.

“The kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on, pertaining to the safety and return” of the children to their homes, said Mr Shehu on Twitter yesterday. He gave no information about the identity of the abductors.

The Daily Nigerian said it received an audio message from Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau saying that his group abducted the boys because Western education is against the tenets of Islam.

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his holy prophet,” the paper quoted Mr Shekau as saying.

There has been no independent verification of the audio message but Mr Shekau has in the past released video and audio messages on Boko Haram’s behalf.

Several armed groups operate in northern Nigeria where Katsina state is located. It was originally believed that the attackers were bandits, who sometimes work with Boko Haram. The government said a joint rescue operation was launched on Saturday by Nigeria’s police, air force and army after the military engaged in gunfights with bandits after locating their hideout in the Zango/Paula forest.

Many of the more than 600 male students were able to escape during the attack while the attackers were in a gunfight with police, according to Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah.

Boko Haram has in the past abducted students from schools. Nigeria’s most serious school attack took place in April 2014, when more than 270 schoolgirls were abducted from their dormitory at the Government Secondary School in Chibok in northeastern Borno State. About 100 of the girls are still missing. Boko Haram said at the time that it wanted to stop women from attending schools.

The recent incident is the worst attack on a boys’ school since February 2014, when 59 boys were killed during a Boko Haram attack in Yobe State.

