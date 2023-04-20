| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

At least 78 people killed in stampede at Yemen Ramadan charity event

People stand outside a school at the site of a stampede, in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

People stand outside a school at the site of a stampede, in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo: Reuters

People stand outside a school at the site of a stampede, in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo: Reuters

People stand outside a school at the site of a stampede, in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo: Reuters

Ahmed Al-Haj

A crowd apparently spooked by gunfire and an electrical explosion stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Yemen’s capital late on Wednesday, killing at least 78 people and injuring at least 73 others.

The tragedy was Yemen's deadliest in years that was not related to the country's long-running war, and came ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan later this week.

Most Watched

Privacy