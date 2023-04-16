| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

At least 56 dead in Sudan as fighting escalates between army and paramilitary forces

Smoke is seen in a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP) Expand

Close

Smoke is seen in a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

Smoke is seen in a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

Smoke is seen in a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

Associated Press reporters

Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely in the capital and other areas, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict. A doctors’ syndicate said Sunday the death toll rose to 56, with at least 595 people wounded.

The clashes capped months of heightened tensions between the military and its partner-turned-rival, the Rapid Support Forces group. Those tensions had delayed a deal with political parties to get the country back to its short-lived transition to democracy, which was derailed by an October 2021 military coup.

Most Watched

Privacy