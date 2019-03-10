All 157 people on board crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight killed

All 157 people on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight which crashed on its way to Nairobi have died.

There were a total of 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, a spokesman for the airline told Reuters.

"It is confirmed it happened 8.44 (am)," said the spokesman who did not give his name.

The Ethiopian prime minister's office said the Boeing 737 was on a regularly scheduled flight when it crashed.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, the airline said, confirming the plane was a Boeing 737-800 MAX.

The airline statement said; "The aircraft... took off at 08.38 am local time from Addis Ababa, Bole International Airport and lost contact at 8.44am.

"Ethiopian Airlines staff will be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency sevrices.

"It is believed there were 149 passengers and 8 crew onboard the flight but we are confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight.

Press release from Ethiopian Airlines regarding flight #ET302 pic.twitter.com/TOK5EZ1a7l — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 10, 2019

"Ethiopian Airlines is establishing a passenger information centre and telephone number will be available shortly for family or friends of those who may have been on the flight ET 302/10 March."

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa's largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.

The Ethiopian prime minister's official Twitter account on Sunday expressed condolences to families of those lost in an Ethiopian airline's flight to Nairobi, without giving details.

"The office of the PM, on behalf of government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it's deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning," the PM's office said on Twitter.

According to well-known aviation expert and blogger Alex Macheras, the flight ET302 dropped from radar just six minutes after departure from Addis Ababa.

In October, 189 people lost their lives after a Boeing 737-800 MAX crashed into the sea off Jakarta, Indonesia.

The brand new jet, flying for LionAir, plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital.

While Boeing refused to comment on whether there will be an investigation into the model or if any planes will be recalled, a spokesperson for the aerospace company told the Independent.ie that they are prepared to dispatch a technical team to assist with the Ethiopian airline crash.

"Boeing is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane," he said.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team.

"A Boeing technical team is prepared to provide technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board."

Additional reporting: PA and Reuters

Reuters