A total of 88 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

Irish citizens and their family members have been evacuated from the war-torn country via Djibouti, Jordan, and Cyprus, and further flights are continuing today.

A spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs said Irish embassies in Jordan, Egypt and Cyprus are providing consular assistance to citizens and their dependents as they arrive into these countries.

“The Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT) in Djibouti continues to work with people as they are evacuated, helping to arrange accommodation when needed and supporting and advising on onward arrangements, including the logistical elements of travel to Ireland if they choose,” the spokesperson said.

It is estimated that over 60 Irish citizens still remain in Sudan.

Sudan has descended into civil war amid a violent power struggle between the army and a heavily armed paramilitary group.

Heavy fighting has erupted in major population centres across the country and all civilians have been urged to stay indoors and remain safely sheltered until the fighting eases.

The spokesperson said the security of the team, citizens and their family members, is “paramount”.

“Whether, and when, the ECAT will deploy to Sudan will depend on operational and security criteria,” they added.

“The duration of any mission will be dependent on the progress that can be made, the security situation on the ground and decisions on extraction by partners.

“The 72-hour ceasefire announced by US Secretary of State Blinken on Monday night is mostly holding, but there are reports of fighting in Omdurman and other areas.”

The Department said officials will remain in contact with citizens still waiting to be evacuated.

“Irish citizens remaining in Sudan are continuing to register on a daily basis with the Department of Foreign Affairs and our Embassy in Kenya which is accredited to Sudan.

“We will stay in contact with everyone who has registered with us. Irish citizens who have not already done so should urgently register with the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya.

“Citizens should follow the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya on Twitter for updated advice.”