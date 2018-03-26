23 people killed after vehicle crashes into party in Mozambique
Twenty-three people were killed when a vehicle veered into a crowd attending a party in the capital of Mozambique.
Radio Mocambique said the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it hit the crowd early on Sunday in Maputo.
A senior police official said the driver of the vehicle ignored a police order to stop just before hitting the party-goers beside a pedestrian bridge on a main road.
The official said the driver died in the collision.
An investigation is under way.
Press Association