Afghans head to the polls amid security concerns

Afghans headed to the polls to vote for a new president on Saturday amid high security after the Taliban vowed to disrupt the elections, warning citizens to stay home or risk being hurt.

Already, at least 15 people have been injured in the southern city of Kandahar after a bomb blast at a local mosque where a polling station is located.

The leading contenders for the presidency are the incumbent Ashraf Ghani and his partner in the five-year-old unity government, Abdullah Abdullah, who has alleged abuses of power by his opponent.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani casts his vote (AP)

Fear and frustration at the relentless corruption that has characterised successive governments rank high among Afghan concerns.

Tens of thousands of police, intelligence officials and Afghan National Army personnel have been deployed throughout the country to protect nearly 5,000 election centres.

The Taliban say they will take particular aim at Afghanistan’s cities.

PA Media