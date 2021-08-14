| 14.1°C Dublin

Afghanistan president sounds defiant note as Taliban forces approach Kabul

Ashraf Ghani delivered a brief and vague televised address on Saturday with Taliban forces reportedly in action seven miles south of the capital.

President Ashraf Ghani inspecting troops earlier this month (Rahmat Gul/AP) Expand

Close

President Ashraf Ghani inspecting troops earlier this month (Rahmat Gul/AP)

President Ashraf Ghani inspecting troops earlier this month (Rahmat Gul/AP)

President Ashraf Ghani inspecting troops earlier this month (Rahmat Gul/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says he will not give up the “achievements” of the last 20 years and that “consultations” are under way.

He delivered a brief and vague televised address on Saturday, his first public appearance in days following a major Taliban advance.

The insurgents have seized most of northern, western and southern Afghanistan and are battling government forces some seven miles south of Kabul.

The United States is set to withdraw its last forces by August 31, raising questions about the survival of Mr Ghani’s Western-backed government.

The US invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy